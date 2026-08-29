Telangana minister Thummala Nageswara Rao urges Centre to provide subsidies to complex fertilisers

HYDERABAD: Announcing that the farm equipment to be included in the state agricultural mechanisation scheme have been finalised, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday instructed officials to identify the beneficiary farmers in a transparent manner without the interference of middlemen.

During a review meeting on the Agriculture department held at the state Secretariat, the minister also announced that mechanisation subsidy funds would be deposited directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

The minister, meanwhile, urged the Union government to extend Central subsidies to complex fertilisers.

He also instructed the Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperative Association managing director to complete installation of solar panels on 2,600 Rythu Vedikas across the state in the next two to three months.