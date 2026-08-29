Will run out of coal in four days: TGGENCO’s SOS to Centre

HYDERABAD: Citing shortfalls in the quality and quantity of coal supplied by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) has requested the Power Ministry to allocate an additional 5 million tonnes of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at the notified price.

The coal stocks at TGGENCO’s thermal power stations are currently sufficient for only four days, against the 26-day stock requirement prescribed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), it said in a letter to the Power Ministry.

The shortage is also affecting generation, with several units operating at partial loads due to inadequate supplies of higher-grade coal. The 500 MW and 800 MW units of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) Stage-VI and VII, and the units of Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS), are designed to use G9/G10 grade coal, TGGENCO said.

“The anticipated peak power demand is over 260 GW during the coming months, and all the coal-based thermal units of TGGENCO will need to operate at their rated capacities to meet the increased demand,” it said.