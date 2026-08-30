55 properties still to be acquired for Hyderabad old city Metro

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Additional Managing Director B Ajith Reddy has directed officials to expedite works for the Old City Metro Rail expansion. Ajith Reddy, along with HMRL Chief Engineer S Bhaskar Reddy, inspected road-widening works along the Metro corridor in the Old City on Saturday.

He reviewed the 7.5-km stretch from Darulshifa to Chandrayangutta and took stock of property acquisition. Of the 888 properties affected along the corridor, 833 have been acquired, while 55 remain.

Ajith Reddy discussed with officials measures to facilitate the Metro alignment around the remaining properties. He also directed officials to expedite the relocation of utilities, including power lines, poles and water pipelines, wherever land acquisition has been completed, so they do not hinder the project.