Agriculture commission calls for tech-driven irrigation system in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission has recommended strengthening minor irrigation schemes in Telangana, including the revival of a dedicated system with technology-driven units to improve water-use efficiency.

A delegation led by Commission Chairman M Kodanda Reddy submitted its report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday.

The commission recommended command-area-based management to integrate minor and major irrigation resources and called for a separate Minor Irrigation Act to protect and manage tanks. It also urged the government to immediately identify the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries of all tanks, remove encroachments and protect water bodies.

Describing tank restoration as crucial for water security, agricultural stability and rural livelihoods, the Commission stressed the need for better management of the state’s water resources.

The chief minister, meanwhile, suggested that the Commission focus on crop diversification, expanding horticultural cultivation and promoting Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Commission members briefed Revanth on their work over the past two years and recommendations submitted to the government, following which the chief minister expressed satisfaction with the commission’s performance.