BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy questions ‘selective’ Ethics Committee probe

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday questioned the decision to summon only BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy before the Telangana Assembly Ethics Committee, saying remarks made by Congress members during the same episode should also be examined.

Speaking to the media at the BRSLP office on the Assembly premises, Prashanth Reddy said the BRS had submitted statements made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,

MLAs Danam Nagender and Mandula Samuel to the committee.

“They are saying Kaushik Reddy’s gestures were indecent. What about the remarks made by Congress members?” he asked.

Prashanth Reddy alleged that Nagender had made remarks such as, “I will not allow you to move around outside” and “I will make you lie down and crush you”. He said around 20 Congress members had spoken during the episode and questioned the selective description of their remarks as the “mood of the House”.

He demanded that the Ethics Committee summon Revanth, Nagender and Samelu and examine their statements.

Prashanth Reddy also criticised the Congress government over welfare schemes, alleging that Rythu Bandhu, Nutrition Kits and KCR Kits had been stopped. Referring to remarks by Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy that the government was providing all schemes except KCR Kit, he questioned the claim.

On remarks by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha’s daughter Sushmitha Patel, Prashanth Reddy said Congress leaders should explain her warning that she would “reveal everything” if provoked. He denied that Sushmitha had held discussions with the BRS or that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had spoken to the Konda family.

He also referred to reported remarks by Konda Murali about “Plan A” and “Plan B”, saying the BRS had no need to depend on leaks from the Congress to know about developments within the ruling party.