Day before exam, 26-year-old NEET-PG aspirant ends life in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old NEET-PG aspirant allegedly died by suicide after consuming an unknown poisonous substance at a private hostel at RTC X Roads on Saturday morning, a day before the entrance examination.

The victim was identified as Bandi Yashwitha, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Rammohan Reddy, is a businessman in the state.

Chikkadapally police said Yashwitha had reportedly been suffering from depression since her Intermediate days and was undergoing treatment. After completing her undergraduate studies, she had been preparing for the PG entrance examination for the past few months. She was staying alone in a room at a private hostel in Chikkadapally.

Police said she left a suicide note in which she stated that she had been suffering from depression for several years and had been unable to overcome it.

Chikkadapally Inspector L Madhu Babu said Yashwitha spoke to her father over the phone around 8.30 am on Saturday. When he called her again around 9.30 am, she did not answer despite several attempts. Suspecting something wrong, he alerted the hostel staff.

The staff went to her room and found her unconscious. They alerted the police, who shifted her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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