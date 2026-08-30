Section 22-A victims deserve same relief as CM Revanth: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY: Former minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao warned that thousands would lay siege to the Collectorate and stage a Vanta Varpu protest if 50,565 acres were not removed from the Section 22-A prohibited list within a week.

Addressing Section 22-A victims in Patancheru on Saturday, he said the affected area included 12,400 acres in Gummadidala, 3,200 acres in Ameenpur, 8,360 acres in Ramachandrapuram, 12,500 acres in Patancheru and 13,916 acres in Jinnaram. He questioned the delay despite the Revenue minister’s claim that 90% of such cases had been resolved.

Harish said the government should delist the properties without requiring victims to submit applications. Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy would submit details of the affected properties to the Collector on Monday, he added.

He alleged that the properties should be delisted in the same manner as the houses of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, which he claimed had been removed from the list without applications. He also alleged that brokers were demanding a 20% commission to clear such cases.

In a separate meeting at Hastinapuram, Harish accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its Assembly election promises to persons with disabilities. Addressing a ‘Samara Shankham’ meeting at GSR Convention Hall, he said the Congress had promised a monthly disability pension of `6,000, free bus travel, reservations in local bodies and filling backlog vacancies.