Telangana government to survey all dispute-free land

NALGONDA: All dispute-free land in Telangana will be surveyed inch by inch over the next year and titles issued to the rightful owners, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday.

Speaking at Nuthankal mandal headquarters in Suryapet district, where he distributed pattadar passbooks covering 1,044 acres to 1,061 farmers from 15 villages in Nuthankal and Maddirala mandals, Srinivasa Reddy said the Bhu Bharati Act was introduced soon after the government assumed power to address the problems faced by farmers cultivating land without titles.

District collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said the Act aimed to help farmers affected by legacy issues following the Ceiling Act. Over 3,000 acres across 15 villages had been surveyed, with notices served and draft lists published. The latest exercise covers 1,061 farmers and 1,044 acres, he added.

Turning to the government’s broader welfare agenda, Srinivasa Reddy said the administration remained committed to development programmes despite inheriting a debt burden of Rs 8.21 lakh crore from the previous government. It would continue welfare and development works without delay, even if it meant mortgaging its assets, he said.

He criticised the previous government for “shedding crocodile tears” over land titles while listing Congress government initiatives, including Rs 63,000 crore in interest-free loans to women and plans for another Rs 63,000 crore.