Telangana HC orders inquiry into allegations of custodial torture by KPHB police

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of custodial torture, illegal detention and false implication in connection with a minor girl’s disappearance case at KPHB Police Station.

Justice T Madhavi Devi issued the directions while hearing a petition by a 40-year-old physiotherapist, who alleged that police unlawfully detained him and subjected him to severe physical and mental harassment.

The petitioner said his detention followed the disappearance of a minor domestic helper from his former employer’s residence. He denied involvement, saying his only contact with the girl was a 90-second phone call in which she allegedly sought financial assistance, which he declined.

He alleged that he was kept in custody for more than 24 hours without a warrant or prior notice, beaten, forcibly given unidentified tablets, assaulted and subjected to chemical burns.

The petitioner alleged that his belongings were seized and that the police threatened to implicate him under the NDPS and POCSO Acts if he disclosed details of the detention.

The petitioner relied on Gandhi Hospital medical records documenting multiple external injuries and swelling, as well as photographs.

HC: Preserve CCTV footage

He further alleged that his former employer influenced police officials and that the incident caused severe trauma, threatened his employment and left him experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The judge directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage from KPHB Police Station covering the night of August 3-4 and produce it before the court. She also ordered that no action be taken against the petitioner without following due process of law.