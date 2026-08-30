Telangana plans two new golf courses

HYDERABAD: Telangana is planning two new world-class golf courses at Jawaharnagar near Shamirpet and Somasila along the Krishna river as it seeks to expand golf infrastructure and position the state as an international destination for golf tourism, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Hyderabad Golf Club in connection with the 12th Telangana Golconda Masters, Krishna Rao said a 130-acre golf course was proposed at Jawaharnagar, while another international-standard course was being planned at Somasila.

PPP mode proposed

The Somasila project, set against the Krishna river, Nallamala forests and Amrabad Tiger Reserve, is proposed to be developed with private participation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The government plans to facilitate infrastructure and facilities of international standards, with the project combining golf, nature and tourism.

Krishna Rao said Telangana’s tourism potential extended well beyond Hyderabad, with its forests, rivers, lakes, forts and palaces offering opportunities for diverse tourism experiences.

He said the Telangana Golconda Masters demonstrated how sporting events could showcase the state’s heritage and tourism potential. The Hyderabad Golf Club, with Golconda Fort as its backdrop, brings together professional golf and the Deccan’s historical landscape.

“Golf is not something we want to confine to Hyderabad alone. We have to take it across the state because it can promote tourism and attract international visitors,” the minister said.

He also said the government was keen to utilise the experience and services of former Indian men’s cricket team captain Kapil Dev to promote sports and tourism in Telangana. His association with state initiatives could help showcase Telangana’s sporting and tourism opportunities to a wider audience, he said.