Union Minister G Kishan Reddy calls Hyderabad ‘pharmacy of the world’

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Hyderabad is the ‘pharmacy of the world’. It is emerging as a destination for advanced healthcare, medical research and medical value tourism, he added.

Addressing the Kidney Symposium-2026 organised by Yashoda Hospitals in Hitec City, he said India had made significant progress in healthcare over the past decade. The number of medical colleges increased from 387 in 2014 to 846, while MBBS seats rose from 51,348 to 1.4 lakh. AIIMS increased from seven to 23.

Yashoda Hospitals Managing Director, Dr G Surender Rao, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, has successfully performed more than 400 kidney transplant surgeries since launching its kidney transplant programme.”