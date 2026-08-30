When the Telangana's Golconda fort becomes the fairway

HYDERABAD: The Golconda Fort has seen armies march and kingdoms rise and fall. From September 1, its historic backdrop will frame a different contest as golfers line up their putts for the 12th edition of the Telangana Golconda Masters.

The four-day tournament, featuring some of India’s leading professionals, will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) from September 1 to 4. The event, carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore and Official World Golf Ranking points, was jointly announced on Saturday by state Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president Kapil Dev at the HGA.

As many as 132 golfers will compete in the tournament, which is part of the Race to DP World India Championship. The event will determine the top 24 players on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will qualify for the season-ending DP World India Championship, according to a release.

The field includes current Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Honey Baisoya, Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan, Akshay Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan. Defending champion Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh will return to defend his title. The international field also includes Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Uganda’s Joshua Seale and Japan’s Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka.

Hyderabad-based professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma and Rupinder Singh Gill will lead the local challenge.