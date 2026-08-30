Won’t quit, says expelled MIM MLC Baig

HYDERABAD: A day after his expulsion from AIMIM, MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, in defiance of the party leadership, has refused to resign from the Legislative Council.

The AIMIM high command has directed Rahmath Baig to resign as MLC and submit his resignation to the Legislative Council Chairman with immediate effect. Rahmath Baig, however, has refused to comply, maintaining that his expulsion from the party does not require him to give up his Council seat.

The action against Rahmath Baig followed an alleged incident in which he reportedly entered a woman’s house in disguise. Sources said AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is understood to have taken a serious view of the matter before the party initiated disciplinary action.

The standoff between Rahmath Baig and the AIMIM leadership has triggered speculation in political circles, with the focus now on whether he will hold on to his MLC seat and how the party responds to his defiance.

BJP STATE PRESIDENT DEMANDS IMPARTIAL PROBE

Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress and BRS for their alleged silence over the allegations against AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, BJP state president N Ramachander Rao demanded an impartial probe into the matter. Speaking to the media after a BJP Minority Morcha committee meeting in Mahbubnagar, Ramachander said the action taken by AIMIM was inadequate. He also alleged that the Congress and BRS had helped Rahmat Baig defeat BJP candidate Gautam Rao in the MLC polls.

Claiming that minorities had been empowered under the Modi government, Ramachander cited scholarships and other welfare schemes, saying the Centre followed a policy of “appeasement for none, justice for all”. He accused the Congress of refusing to honour ‘Vande Mataram’ for political reasons, despite its use by figures including former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.