1,000 days in office: Telangana government highlights focus on welfare, growth

HYDERABAD: The Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will complete 1,000 days in office on September 1, marking what the Chief Minister’s Office described as a significant phase of governance focused on welfare, social justice, economic growth, infrastructure and long-term development.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government has pursued a wide-ranging agenda aimed at reshaping governance in line with people’s aspirations, expanding welfare coverage, supporting farmers, women and youth, attracting investments and building world-class infrastructure for the future.

The CMO said Telangana’s per capita income reached Rs 4,18,931 in 2025-26, nearly 91% higher than the national per capita income. It highlighted the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, benefiting over 25 lakh farmer families, and more than Rs 36,000 crore in investment assistance under Rythu Bharosa. The government also claimed that Telangana emerged as the country’s top state in paddy cultivation and production.