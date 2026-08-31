1,000 days in office: Telangana government highlights focus on welfare, growth

HYDERABAD: The Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will complete 1,000 days in office on September 1, marking what the Chief Minister’s Office described as a significant phase of governance focused on welfare, social justice, economic growth, infrastructure and long-term development.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government has pursued a wide-ranging agenda aimed at reshaping governance in line with people’s aspirations, expanding welfare coverage, supporting farmers, women and youth, attracting investments and building world-class infrastructure for the future.
The CMO said Telangana’s per capita income reached Rs 4,18,931 in 2025-26, nearly 91% higher than the national per capita income. It highlighted the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, benefiting over 25 lakh farmer families, and more than Rs 36,000 crore in investment assistance under Rythu Bharosa. The government also claimed that Telangana emerged as the country’s top state in paddy cultivation and production.
On welfare, the CMO cited free RTC travel for women, benefiting passengers through over 335 crore journeys, free power up to 200 units for more than 53 lakh families and Rs 500 LPG cylinders for nearly 43 lakh families. It also highlighted social security pensions, new ration cards and Indiramma housing.
The CMO also pointed to SC sub-categorisation, proposed 42% reservations for BCs, large-scale teacher and government recruitment, expansion of residential schools and increased healthcare infrastructure.
The CMO further highlighted major infrastructure and investment initiatives, including Metro Rail Phase-II expansion, Regional Ring Road, Musi rejuvenation, Bharat Future City and investment approvals through TG-iPASS.
Under the Telangana Rising-2047 vision, the government has set a target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, while increasing Telangana’s share in India’s GDP to 10%, the CMO added.