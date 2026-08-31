97 per cent candidates take NEET-PG exam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 97.26 per cent attendance in Telangana on Sunday, with 17,143 of the 17,626 registered candidates appearing for the exam at 56 centres across 14 districts. As many as 483 candidates were absent.

The examination was conducted smoothly across the State, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said. The arrangements and conduct of the examination were monitored from the Regional Command and Control Centre at the TCS office in Gachibowli.

In Hyderabad district, the examination was held at four centres for 990 candidates. Of them, 965 appeared while 25 were absent.

Several candidates described the question paper as moderate to difficult, with many finding it more practical and application-oriented.

“Rote learning would not have helped in this paper. Many questions required us to apply our clinical knowledge rather than simply recall facts,” said a candidate who appeared for the exam. Students said the paper was manageable for those with a strong conceptual understanding, though some sections were challenging.

Drunk aspirant removed from examination premises

Meanwhile, in Sheriguda, Ibrahimpatnam, in Rangareddy district, an aspirant was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to officials, the candidate cleared the initial security checks and took his seat before examination staff noticed his unusual behaviour. The staff alerted the police, following which the aspirant was removed from the premises.