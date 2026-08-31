CM Revanth Reddy, senior leaders head to Delhi for high-level talks on Minister Surekha’s future

HYDERABAD: The discussions over the internal issues raging within the ruling Congress, especially those related to Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy as well as other organisational matters, are set to reach New Delhi with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a number of senior party leaders scheduled to visit the national capital this week.
While the chief minister is scheduled to leave for Delhi either late Monday or early Tuesday to attend the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Award function on Wednesday, reports that he will be camping in the capital for four days have sparked speculation that this visit may lead to some intense deliberations and some kind of action against those who are going against the party line.
According to sources, ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu, as well as TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, are also likely to visit Delhi for crucial meetings with the AICC top leadership and to attend the award function.
Sources within the grand old party revealed that the immediate focus during discussions with the national leadership will be on the political future of Surekha and Chinna Reddy.
AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, according to sources, is expected to submit her report on the findings of the Disciplinary Action Committee to AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Tuesday when he returns to the capital from an overseas trip.
The AICC, it is learnt, is likely to call a key meeting with the chief minister, TPCC president and ministers to discuss issues involving Surekha and Chinna Reddy. According to party insiders, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will gather the opinions of the state leaders on what kind of disciplinary action could be taken against Surekha — whether or not to remove her from the state Cabinet.
High command likely to summon Surekha to Delhi
A senior leader, who also holds a Cabinet post, revealed that the high command has decided to take key decisions on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle by dropping two or three ministers and by including new faces.
The minister also sees the possibility of the TPCC chief being inducted into the Cabinet if Surekha gets the sack. Stating that there is a high probability of Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar being inducted into the Cabinet, the minister said that the high command will take a final call after consultations with the chief minister and other key ministers.
Another party source, however, said that the high command is also likely to call Surekha for discussions. The leadership may also ask her to resign, the source added.
There is also talk of Surekha planning to explain her side of the story to the high command and request that no action be taken against her. But there are fewer chances of her request being considered by the leadership as the TPCC disciplinary panel has already submitted its recommendations, sources added.
Are all ministers in favour of dropping Surekha?
Meanwhile, the party leaders are discussing another key issue — are all the ministers in favour of dropping Surekha from the Cabinet? This is amid reports of some ministers planning to bring several issues to the notice of the high command, including those related to Revanth announcing candidates or taking decisions without consulting the ministers concerned.
The sources also revealed that some ministers are planning to request the party high command to reshuffle the portfolios, especially those which led to controversies like Section 22-A prohibited lands issue, polytechnic colleges and other matters that will give an opportunity to the Opposition parties to corner the government in the coming days.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that a few aspirants are also planning to reach the national capital to lobby for ministerial berths.
Expansion or reshuffle likely
Sources said that the Congress high command has decided to take key decisions on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle by dropping two or three ministers and by including new faces