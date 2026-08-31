CM Revanth Reddy, senior leaders head to Delhi for high-level talks on Minister Surekha’s future

HYDERABAD: The discussions over the internal issues raging within the ruling Congress, especially those related to Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy as well as other organisational matters, are set to reach New Delhi with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a number of senior party leaders scheduled to visit the national capital this week.

While the chief minister is scheduled to leave for Delhi either late Monday or early Tuesday to attend the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Award function on Wednesday, reports that he will be camping in the capital for four days have sparked speculation that this visit may lead to some intense deliberations and some kind of action against those who are going against the party line.

According to sources, ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu, as well as TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, are also likely to visit Delhi for crucial meetings with the AICC top leadership and to attend the award function.

Sources within the grand old party revealed that the immediate focus during discussions with the national leadership will be on the political future of Surekha and Chinna Reddy.

AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, according to sources, is expected to submit her report on the findings of the Disciplinary Action Committee to AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Tuesday when he returns to the capital from an overseas trip.

The AICC, it is learnt, is likely to call a key meeting with the chief minister, TPCC president and ministers to discuss issues involving Surekha and Chinna Reddy. According to party insiders, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will gather the opinions of the state leaders on what kind of disciplinary action could be taken against Surekha — whether or not to remove her from the state Cabinet.