CURE will turn into a curse for people of Hyderabad, predicts BJP president Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Claiming that all sections of the society, including farmers, students, government staff and retired employees, are fed up with the present Congress government, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said that the people are increasingly looking towards the BJP with hope.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the party’s new office building in Medchal-Malkjigiri district.

“Be farmers, students, government employees or retired employees, nobody is happy with the functioning of the Revanth Reddy government. Now, they are looking towards the BJP with hope,” he said.

Urging the BJP cadre to strive to strengthen the party in the state, he said: “Our activities should expand. Our organisation should grow stronger and we must reach out to every section of society as they are fed up with anti-people policies of the Congress government. We should expose the misdeeds of the Congress government.”

Comparing the present Congress government with that of the previous BRS regime, he said: “Under the BRS rule, KCR and his family were happy while the people suffered. Today, Revanth Reddy and his brothers are happy, but not the people of Telangana.”