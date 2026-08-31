CURE will turn into a curse for people of Hyderabad, predicts BJP president Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Claiming that all sections of the society, including farmers, students, government staff and retired employees, are fed up with the present Congress government, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said that the people are increasingly looking towards the BJP with hope.
He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the party’s new office building in Medchal-Malkjigiri district.
“Be farmers, students, government employees or retired employees, nobody is happy with the functioning of the Revanth Reddy government. Now, they are looking towards the BJP with hope,” he said.
Urging the BJP cadre to strive to strengthen the party in the state, he said: “Our activities should expand. Our organisation should grow stronger and we must reach out to every section of society as they are fed up with anti-people policies of the Congress government. We should expose the misdeeds of the Congress government.”
Comparing the present Congress government with that of the previous BRS regime, he said: “Under the BRS rule, KCR and his family were happy while the people suffered. Today, Revanth Reddy and his brothers are happy, but not the people of Telangana.”
Opposing the present government’s move to introduce CURE Act, in place of GHMC Act, bringing Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri under its ambit, he said that the Core Urban Region (CURE) Act will ultimately become a “curse” on the people of Hyderabad as the government is planning to put an additional burden on the common man by imposing various taxes like separate sewage tax and increase in water charges.
He cautioned that under the new Act even elected corporators will be rendered powerless and the Mayor too will have little authority because a higher Apex Council will exercise control, and ultimately, all powers will be in the chief minister’s hands.
He also alleged that ever since Congress came to power, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been introducing policies that create fear and hardship among the people. “First came HYDRAA, under which the homes of ordinary citizens were demolished. Then came the HILT policy to shift industries away from the city. There may be arguments in favour of relocating industries but what about thousands of workers who depend on them for their livelihood? They will be required to travel long distances to reach their workplaces, making their daily lives more difficult,” he added.