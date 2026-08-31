External evaluation in Telangana government schools from Classes 1–9

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education department’s decision to introduce an external evaluation system for Summative Assessment-I (SA-I) and Summative Assessment-II (SA-II) in government schools has drawn criticism from teachers’ representatives, who have questioned its necessity and feasibility amid staff shortages and inadequate infrastructure.

According to proceedings issued recently by Dr E Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, the examinations will continue to be conducted at the school level.

However, answer scripts will be collected on the same day and handed over to the Mandal Resource Centre (MRC). Teachers from other schools within the mandal will evaluate the scripts to ensure greater objectivity, transparency and uniformity.

The evaluation has to be completed within three to five days. Under the guidelines, the Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) has to establish an evaluation centre and appoint an evaluation in-charge and adequate number of evaluators. Teachers cannot evaluate answer scripts of students from their own schools.

The department has prescribed remuneration of `2 per answer script at the primary level (Classes I-V) and `3 at the high-school level (Classes VI-IX). It has also prescribed a lump sum of `10,000 per evaluation camp in each mandal. The District Education Officers (DEOs) will monitor the process and ensure that the evaluation is fair, transparent, impartial and accountable.