Hyderabad cricket facility to surpass Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium

HYDERABAD: India’s largest cricket stadium is proposed to be built at Bharat Future City, with the state government planning a 100 acre facility that would surpass the 1.32 lakh capacity Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to lay the foundation stone in December.

The government plans to develop the stadium as part of an international-standard, multi-purpose sporting and events facility. Officials are currently identifying suitable land at Bharat Future City for the project. The proposed stadium is expected to have a seating capacity higher than that of the Narendra Modi stadium, currently India’s largest cricket venue. Its construction cost is also likely to exceed that of the Ahmedabad stadium.

Sources said the BCCI would bear the construction and maintenance costs, while the state government would provide the land required. Officials are working on a model under which the facility would be jointly managed by the BCCI and the state government.

The stadium is expected to have strong connectivity, with the Outer Ring Road, proposed Regional Ring Road, proposed Metro extension to Future City and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

(RGIA) at Shamshabad located nearby. The facility would also form part of the Sports City, tourism and Net-Zero City concepts planned for Future City.

Officials said the existing Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal does not have the capacity required for major international events such as World Cup matches. The government therefore wants a new, state-of-the-art venue that can meet the city’s future requirements.