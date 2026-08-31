Intermittent rain brings brief respite from heat across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rains brought brief respite from the heat across Telangana on Sunday, with Hyderabad also receiving showers through the day.

Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rain at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday, while strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph are expected across the state over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather is being influenced by a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts. At 8.30 am on Sunday, the system was located over the same region, with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Seasonal diseases: Advisory issued

Hyderabad: Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr B Ravinder Nayak has issued a health advisory urging people to take precautions against seasonal diseases. He said the expected drop in temperatures and rise in humidity could increase the risk of vector-borne, waterborne and airborne diseases.