Lite byte | Telangana Cabinet whisper mill in overdrive

As the Konda Surekha issue heads to Delhi, speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle has gathered pace in Hyderabad’s political circles. Two ministers from the same erstwhile district are said to be making discreet enquiries about their prospects. Meanwhile, a senior MLA from the erstwhile Rangareddy district, currently in a key role, is said to be confident that his turn has come, perhaps by displacing a minister from his own community. The real buzz is over Finance and Revenue. One key minister is believed to have both portfolios in his sights, even as another minister makes a play for Revenue. A third minister, seeking to escape Finance’s regular share of controversy, is reportedly hoping for Education.
BRS weighs MLC wager
The BRS is said to be weighing its options carefully before entering the Graduates MLC fray in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency. Some MLAs are pressing for a strong candidate, pointing to the party’s presence in Greater Hyderabad and the political value of staying visible in the contest. Some cautious voices, however, are asking whether the party can afford a loss at this stage. Their fear is that a defeat may further dampen the mood among cadre. The leadership, meanwhile, is still scouting for a candidate who can make the wager look worthwhile.
Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy