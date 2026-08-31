Lite byte | Telangana Cabinet whisper mill in overdrive

As the Konda Surekha issue heads to Delhi, speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle has gathered pace in Hyderabad’s political circles. Two ministers from the same erstwhile district are said to be making discreet enquiries about their prospects. Meanwhile, a senior MLA from the erstwhile Rangareddy district, currently in a key role, is said to be confident that his turn has come, perhaps by displacing a minister from his own community. The real buzz is over Finance and Revenue. One key minister is believed to have both portfolios in his sights, even as another minister makes a play for Revenue. A third minister, seeking to escape Finance’s regular share of controversy, is reportedly hoping for Education.