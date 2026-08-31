Man held for illegally selling pills to youths in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of the arrest of nine youths for allegedly possessing ganja and narcotic tablets, the Karimnagar Rural police launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Police said they found that the youths had been purchasing certain tablets, dissolving them in water and administering the solution to themselves using syringes.

Police said the accused, medical shop owner Komma Ramu was arrested. He allegedly confessed to selling the tablets without prescriptions to earn more money, police added. Officials later searched Aarogya Pharmacy and seized certain material for examination.

One of the nine accused, identified as Nitin from Jagtial district, had established contact with the pharmacy in Bank Colony over the past few days. Police alleged that he purchased the tablets from the shop and, along with the other eight youths, used them.

The tablets and syringes seized in the case have been sent to the drug inspector for examination.