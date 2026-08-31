Nepal floods: Families seek MEA help to trace eight missing Indian-origin US citizens, some with Telangana roots

HYDERABAD: Families of eight Indian-origin US citizens, including those with roots in Telangana and Karnataka, have sought urgent help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to trace the group, which has been uncontactable in Nepal since August 26.

The eight were travelling to Mount Kailash-Mansarovar and were last seen at the Rasuwagadhi Immigration Office near the Nepal-China border around 8.30 am on August 26. Their families have since been unable to contact them.

The missing persons are Laxminath Gopisetty, Sudhindra Yapalparvi, Sudhir Rangu, Keshav Rao Tadipatri, Vivek Shankar Srivastav, Venkataraman Balasubramanyam, Venkatakrishna Raghunatha Rao and Kriti Kumar Acharya.

The development comes as efforts to trace 26 Telangana-linked people missing in Nepal have intensified following the flash floods. Five are Hyderabad residents, while 21 are Telangana-origin NRIs based in countries including the US, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the UK and Germany.

The Telangana government is coordinating with the MEA, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, and Nepal police to establish their whereabouts and facilitate their safe return.

Communication links remain disrupted in several areas, leaving families without information about their relatives.