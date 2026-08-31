Nurse murdered in Telangana's Thukkuguda, family alleges rape

HYDERABAD: A young nurse was found dead in a pool of blood in her room in Thukkuguda, with her family alleging that she was raped and murdered. Police have detained a suspect and are awaiting medical reports to establish whether she was sexually assaulted.

The 21-year-old victim, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had been working as a nurse at a private hospital in Thukkuguda for the past seven months. She was staying alone in a room opposite the hospital.

The suspect, who works at a mechanic garage near the victim’s room, was detained and questioned by the police.

A relative of the victim told the media on Sunday that she received a call from the nurse’s colleague on Saturday afternoon. The colleague was crying and, when asked what had happened, informed her that the nurse had died, the relative said. The colleague told the relative that she had knocked on the door several times but received no response. She then opened the window and found the nurse lying in a pool of blood.

The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter had been raped and murdered and that she had suffered multiple injuries, including to her head, knees, throat and chest. She also alleged that a hammer was used for the offence. Police, however, have not confirmed sexual assault and said they were awaiting the postmortem and medical reports.

After receiving information, family members and colleagues rushed to the spot. Pahadishareef police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem on Sunday and registered a murder case. Shamshabad DCP B Rajesh said investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, a few people staged a protest at OGH, demanding justice for the woman and her family, and action against those responsible.