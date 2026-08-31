Rs 131.61 crore development works to be taken up in Telangana's Madhira constituency

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the state government was prioritising the development of Madhira constituency, which he represents in the state Assembly.

Vikramarka was addressing the gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation for several development works in Chintakani and Bonakal mandals, including roads, internal CC roads, drainage systems, education and agriculture-related infrastructure projects.

In Chintakani mandal, Rs 66 lakh has been allocated for the construction of internal CC roads in the SC Colony at Kodumur, Rs 29 crore for the establishment of a new Government Nursing College at Lachagudem, Rs 1.75 crore for the construction of a BT road connecting Lachagudem to the Nered PR road from the Chintakani-Vandanam R&B road and Rs 7 crore for the construction of the Lachagudem-Anantharam BT Road.

In the SC Colony of Chintakani village, Rs 44 lakh has been allocated for internal CC roads, Rs 85 lakh for internal CC roads in the Nagiligonda SC Colony and Rs 5.25 crore for the construction of a BT road from Nagiligonda to Thootikuntla.

The total estimated cost of all the development works to be undertaken in Chintakani and Bonakal mandals is Rs 131.61 crore. Once completed, these projects will improve road connectivity in rural areas and provide greater benefits to people in the fields of education, agriculture and basic infrastructure.

Vikramarka stated that the government is working with the objective of identifying the needs of the people and ensuring that every village moves forward on the path of development.