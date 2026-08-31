Rs 2K cr railway station works in progress in Telangana: Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inspected the ongoing redevelopment works at the Vikarabad Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore.

Accompanied by Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager R Gopalakrishnan and senior railway officials, the minister inspected the station building, platforms, 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, parking and circulating areas. He also reviewed safety measures at the construction site.

Later speaking to the media, Kishan said that around 15,000 passengers use the station every day and about 60 trains operate through it and the station is being redeveloped to improve passenger convenience, accessibility and overall station environment.

“The project includes a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, lifts and escalators, upgraded waiting halls, improvements to the circulating area, entrance and facade, and enhanced lighting,” he said.

The Union minister added that 40 railway stations across Telangana are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a combined cost of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

He said stations including Vikarabad, Tandur, Nampally, Secunderabad, Moul Ali and Charlapalli were being upgraded to international standards.

‘DPR for northern section of regional ring rail submitted’

On the proposed Regional Ring Rail (RRR) around Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said that the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey has been completed and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted for the northern section, while the alignment for the southern section is being finalised. He recalled that the Final Location Survey for the 400-km project, planned along the outer periphery of the Regional Ring Road, was sanctioned in 2023.