Telangana: Bumpy entry awaits visitors to Warangal

HANAMKONDA: Warangal seems to have found a rather rough way of reminding motorists that the city is still a work in progress. For those entering through the National Highways, the welcome is bone-rattling, with pothole-riddled roads turning even short drives into bumpy affairs.

Several roads under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits that were earlier approved for relaying remain untouched, with official sources citing a lack of funds.

As potholes multiply, commuters are either forced to navigate the damaged stretches or take longer routes to avoid them. The problem is particularly visible on roads connecting the city to the highways, including Hanamkonda Chowrasta, Mulugu ‘X’ Roads Junction, Pothananagar Road to Warangal underbridge, the Kashibugga-Enumamula Market stretch, Kumarpalli-Kakatiya University Road, Padmakshi Temple Road and the Kakatiya University-Peddammagadda road.

For a city that has benefited from development initiatives such as the Smart City Mission and HRIDAY, the condition of its basic roads makes for an awkward contrast. Residents say the damaged stretches are causing traffic snarls and making everyday commuting increasingly difficult.

“We appeal to the government to repair the damaged roads in the city. We have submitted representations to GWMC officials and constituency MLAs for new roads, but there has been no response,” said M Bharath, a resident of Pothananagar.

He described the existing road as a “death trap” for residents, particularly at night. The issue has also featured in representations received through the GWMC’s public grievance mechanism.

According to sources in the GWMC engineering wing, a shortage of funds and delays in clearing pending bills have left contractors reluctant to take up road works in the tri-city limits. So, for now, motorists are left with potholes, detours and plenty of patience. When contacted by TNIE, GWMC Commissioner T Venkanna was unavailable for comment.