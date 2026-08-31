Telangana government trying to sell Rs 500 crore Oilfed land for Rs 87 cr: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the state government of working for the benefit of private entities instead of protecting public assets, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday opposed the reported move to hand over land belonging to Telangana Oilfed in Azamabad industrial area.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the former minister said: “Instead of protecting public assets, the Congress government is turning government lands into a source of benefit for private individuals.”

“The Azamabad land issue raises serious questions about the government’s intentions,” he said, demanding that the decision be withdrawn immediately.

Stating that the land has a long history dating back to 1954, he said: “The land in Azamabad Industrial Area near RTC ‘X’ Roads was originally leased to a private company for running an oil mill.

The company later violated the lease conditions and the lease was cancelled by the government in 1974. The company challenged the decision in the courts and it even moved the Supreme Court. According to the 1987 Supreme Court judgment, the company was left with only 1,277 square yards. The remaining 15,984 square yards was taken back by the government and handed over to Oilfed through GO No 93 in 1991.”

“Since then, Oilfed, now Telangana Oilfed, has been in possession of the land for more than three decades and has been using and protecting the government property,” he said.