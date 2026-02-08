Moving school bus catches fire in Telangana's Jookal; no injuries reported

BHUPALPALLY: A private school bus caught fire while in motion on the outskirts of Jookal village under Chityal police station limits on Saturday morning. All 12 students travelling on the bus were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

According to police, the bus driver noticed smoke coming from the engine near the Jookal village culvert. He stopped the vehicle and asked the students to get down. Flames spread in the engine compartment after the students had exited the bus.

The bus belongs to a private school in Chityal mandal, Bhupalpally district. It was on its way to pick up students from Thirumalapur village when the incident occurred.

Chityal police and Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the fire under control.

Chityal Inspector D Mallesh told reporters that a short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.