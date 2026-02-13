Telangana HC weighs validity of HCA president’s removal

HYDERABAD: A legal battle over leadership in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) reached the Telangana High Court on Thursday, where a writ petition challenging the Ombudsman’s decision disqualifying former HCA president A Jaganmohan Rao came up for hearing.

Justice Renuka Yara heard the petition filed by Rao, who contested the Ombudsman’s order disqualifying him and recognising Amarnath as HCA president.

Counsel for Rao argued that the Ombudsman exceeded its authority and acted arbitrarily. It was contended that disqualification can arise only after charges are formally framed by a competent criminal court. Though two FIRs have been registered against Rao — one alleging forgery of signatures in connection with a club association and another relating to alleged misappropriation of HCA funds — no charge sheet has yet been filed. Hence, the petitioner argued that the disqualification is premature and legally unsustainable.

Opposing the plea, senior counsel A Venkatesh for the HCA and senior counsel Parankusam Venugopal for Amarnath questioned the maintainability of the writ petition itself. They submitted that the HCA, being a society registered under the Public Societies Registration Act, must have disputes relating to its affairs adjudicated before a competent civil court.

They further pointed out that while granting bail to Rao, the High Court had restrained him from entering HCA premises and affiliated cricket clubs, arguing that continuation in office under such conditions is untenable.