Telangana municipal poll results proof of people’s trust in Cong govt: Deputy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday attributed the Congress’ success in the municipal elections to the people’s trust in the transparent governance provided by the present government, development works and welfare schemes being implemented by it.

Speaking to the media in Madhira, he said: “These poll results are a slap in the face of those who have been claiming that the Congress is only a rural party.”

Thanking all the voters who supported the party in every election, starting from the 2023 Assembly to the just concluded civic polls, he said: “The Congress secured around 95 municipalities. It is a historic victory. This success is proof that the people of Telangana have faith in this government.”

In a message to the newly elected municipal chairperson, vice-chairperson and councillors. he said: “There should be no more politics after assuming office. We should work with the slogan ‘no politics, only development’. We should move forward with a plan to make the town clean and green.”

Vikramarka, meanwhile, said that the Congress government intends to develop Madhira into a “model and most liveable town” in the state.

“We will try to provide better governance to the people of Madhira with three key principles — development, welfare and transparency. We will fulfil every promise made by the Congress-Telugu Desam Party alliance candidates during the elections,” he said.