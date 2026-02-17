Telangana municipal poll results proof of people’s trust in Cong govt: Deputy CM Bhatti
KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday attributed the Congress’ success in the municipal elections to the people’s trust in the transparent governance provided by the present government, development works and welfare schemes being implemented by it.
Speaking to the media in Madhira, he said: “These poll results are a slap in the face of those who have been claiming that the Congress is only a rural party.”
Thanking all the voters who supported the party in every election, starting from the 2023 Assembly to the just concluded civic polls, he said: “The Congress secured around 95 municipalities. It is a historic victory. This success is proof that the people of Telangana have faith in this government.”
In a message to the newly elected municipal chairperson, vice-chairperson and councillors. he said: “There should be no more politics after assuming office. We should work with the slogan ‘no politics, only development’. We should move forward with a plan to make the town clean and green.”
Vikramarka, meanwhile, said that the Congress government intends to develop Madhira into a “model and most liveable town” in the state.
“We will try to provide better governance to the people of Madhira with three key principles — development, welfare and transparency. We will fulfil every promise made by the Congress-Telugu Desam Party alliance candidates during the elections,” he said.
A clear referendum on Cong govt’s performance: Uttam
Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the ruling Congress has successfully thwarted the BJP’s attempts to polarise voters on communal lines in north Telangana in the recently concluded municipal elections.
The minister described the Congress’ success in the civic polls as a clear “referendum” on the Congress government’s performance.
“Our party’s secular credentials remain its hallmark. We will not allow the state to become a victim of divisive politics,” he said.
Addressing the party cadre and leaders at the Congress party office in Nizamabad after the election of mayor, he hailed the results as a “resounding endorsement of inclusive, development-focused governance and a decisive defeat for divisive politics”.
“The growing aversion towards the BJP in the state is of its own making, as people rejected its sponsored polarisation politics,” he said, adding that the Congress government’s focus will continue to be on “development with an unbiased approach”.
Stating that Congress has secured 1,537 wards, a massive increase from previous polls, he credited the results to the hard work of party workers and loyalists.
TPCC appoints senior leaders as observers
Hyderabad: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday appointed senior leaders as observers for municipalities where the election of chairpersons has been deferred, to ensure close supervision and coordination at the local level. In Thorrur, MP Raghuram Reddy, MLAs Rajender Reddy and KR Nagaraju will be
the party’s polls observers. In Jangaon, this responsibility has been given to Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah and MLA Gandra Satyanarayana. Ibrahimpatnam will be overseen by MLAs Balu Naik and Veerlapalli Shankar.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana have been assigned to Ketanapally, while Khanapur will be monitored by Government Whip Aadi Srinivas and MLA Bhoopathi Reddy.
For Indresham, MLAs P Ram Mohan Reddy and Sri Ganesh have been named, while Kagaznagar will be overseen by government adviser P Sudarshan Reddy and MLA K Premsagar Rao. In Zaheerabad, minister Mohammed Azharuddin and MLA Sanjeeva Reddy have been appointed as observers.