Draw of lots favours Congres in Telangana's Jangaon, Thorrur

MAHBUBABAD/JANGAON : The ruling Congress secured two of the three urban local bodies — Jangaon and Thorrur — through a draw of lots after ending up neck and neck with the BRS.

In Jangaon municipality, both parties had equal strength. As there was no clear winner even after counting ex-officio votes, the election was decided through a draw of lots. Congress candidates K Balamani (chairperson) and P Parvathalu (vice-chairperson) were declared elected following the draw.

A similar drama unfolded in Thorrur. The presiding officer conducted the draw in the presence of councillors and ex-officio members, including Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya and Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy. Congress nominees T Shravan Kumar and Soma Rajini emerged victorious as chairperson and vice-chairperson.

In Dornakal, however, the process was smoother. Congress, enjoying the required strength, elected K Rajukumari as chairperson and M Lavanya as vice-chairperson through a show of hands.

Tension gripped Jangaon and Thorrur ahead of the polls. Former ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod objected to the inclusion of ex-officio votes in Thorrur. Protests led to heightened security. Errabelli was detained and shifted to Narsimhulapet police station, while Rathod was placed under house arrest along with other leaders.