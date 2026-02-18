Telangana

Draw of lots favours Congres in Telangana's Jangaon, Thorrur

Errabelli was detained and shifted to Narsimhulapet police station, while Rathod was placed under house arrest along with other leaders.
In the Jangaon Municipality, the ruling Congress party captured the chairperson, K Balamani, and vice-chairperson, P Parvathalu through the draw on.(Photo | ExpresS)
Express News Service
MAHBUBABAD/JANGAON : The ruling Congress secured two of the three urban local bodies — Jangaon and Thorrur — through a draw of lots after ending up neck and neck with the BRS.

In Jangaon municipality, both parties had equal strength. As there was no clear winner even after counting ex-officio votes, the election was decided through a draw of lots. Congress candidates K Balamani (chairperson) and P Parvathalu (vice-chairperson) were declared elected following the draw.

A similar drama unfolded in Thorrur. The presiding officer conducted the draw in the presence of councillors and ex-officio members, including Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya and Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy. Congress nominees T Shravan Kumar and Soma Rajini emerged victorious as chairperson and vice-chairperson.

In Dornakal, however, the process was smoother. Congress, enjoying the required strength, elected K Rajukumari as chairperson and M Lavanya as vice-chairperson through a show of hands.

Tension gripped Jangaon and Thorrur ahead of the polls. Former ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod objected to the inclusion of ex-officio votes in Thorrur. Protests led to heightened security. Errabelli was detained and shifted to Narsimhulapet police station, while Rathod was placed under house arrest along with other leaders.

