Eflu hosts talk on trends in media in the digital era

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, hosted a talk on “Trends in Media: Journalism in the Digital Era,” led by T Kalyan Chakravarthy, Resident Editor of The New Indian Express, Telangana.

In his address, Chakravarthy examined the dynamic shifts in media practices, drawing attention to the challenges posed by the rush for instant news against the enduring need for fact-checking and record verification. He reminded participants that while digital platforms have accelerated the speed of information, credibility and authenticity must never be sacrificed.

Emphasising the need for journalists to be humanists, he called upon them to adopt technology and real-time media tools with responsibility and discernment, while upholding objectivity and critical analysis. Chakravarthy reaffirmed the role of newspapers as reliable custodians of verified information. He also debunked the myth of the “demise of the newspaper,” asserting that print journalism remains vital for its depth, authenticity and permanence.