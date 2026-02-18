Telangana Cabinet to discuss farm sop on Feb 23

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on February 23 to discuss various crucial matters.

According to a note sent to the ministers by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday, the meeting will be held at the Secretariat.

The Cabinet is likely to take a decision on disbursal of Rythu Bharosa amounts to the farmers for the ongoing Rabi season. Under this scheme, the government provides `6,000 per acre per season to the farmers as a crop investment incentive. The financial implication on the exchequer would be about `9,000 crore.

Official sources said that the Finance department has kept the required funds ready for disbursal of Rythu Bharosa amounts.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss proposals for the state Budget to be presented to the Assembly. It is also likely to finalise the schedule of the Budget session of Assembly.