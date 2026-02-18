Telangana CM Revanth Reddy suggests rational land allocation for data centres

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed the officials to study the models being adopted by other states in providing incentives for establishment data centres and also suggested rational land allocation for such centres.

The chief minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat on companies that have come forward to establish data centres in Telangana, and land and other infrastructure facilities required for those firms.

During the meeting, the chief minister enquired about the ongoing land acquisition in different regions for establishing data centres and other infrastructure projects.

Revanth Reddy instructed officials to adopt a liberal approach while determining compensation for lands acquired. He directed them to hold discussions with farmers and ensure that compensation is fixed as per their satisfaction.

The chief minister observed that while companies are investing thousands of crores, the proportion of investment on land is relatively small. He opined that if land and necessary infrastructure are provided in a timely manner, companies would be able to complete their projects expeditiously.

Focus on cleanliness in three civic corporations

In another review meeting he had with the Municipal Administration department officials, the chief minister said that cleanliness should be the priority in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.

The chief minister warned that he would conduct surprise field inspections and would not tolerate if garbage is found anywhere in the city. He said that that he will suspend the officials on the spot if roads are found to be unclean.

He also instructed the commissioners of the three municipal corporations to undertake field visits daily from 6.00 am.