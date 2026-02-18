Telangana CM Revanth Reddy suggests rational land allocation for data centres

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed the officials to study the models being adopted by other states in providing incentives for establishment data centres and also suggested rational land allocation for such centres.
The chief minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat on companies that have come forward to establish data centres in Telangana, and land and other infrastructure facilities required for those firms.
During the meeting, the chief minister enquired about the ongoing land acquisition in different regions for establishing data centres and other infrastructure projects.
Revanth Reddy instructed officials to adopt a liberal approach while determining compensation for lands acquired. He directed them to hold discussions with farmers and ensure that compensation is fixed as per their satisfaction.
The chief minister observed that while companies are investing thousands of crores, the proportion of investment on land is relatively small. He opined that if land and necessary infrastructure are provided in a timely manner, companies would be able to complete their projects expeditiously.
Focus on cleanliness in three civic corporations
In another review meeting he had with the Municipal Administration department officials, the chief minister said that cleanliness should be the priority in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.
The chief minister warned that he would conduct surprise field inspections and would not tolerate if garbage is found anywhere in the city. He said that that he will suspend the officials on the spot if roads are found to be unclean.
He also instructed the commissioners of the three municipal corporations to undertake field visits daily from 6.00 am.
During the meeting, the chief minister also reviewed the policy on enhancing advertisement revenue. He directed officials to install smart poles at major junctions and other prominent locations in the city. These smart poles may be used for electric and other cables, CCTV cameras and advertisement boards, he said.
The chief Minister also asked officials to study the feasibility of setting up multi-level parking facilities at several places, including Necklace Road as well as on private lands in certain areas.
Expressing concern over the lower-than-expected revenue despite the presence of numerous advertisement boards across the city, the chief minister instructed officials to compare Hyderabad’s advertisement revenue with that of Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. He directed strict action against advertisers causing loss to government revenue.
The chief minister also suggested allocating 10 per cent of advertisement boards for publicising government and welfare schemes.
He said that a Unicode system be implemented for streetlight maintenance across all cities and towns in the state, including the three major municipal corporations. He also directed officials to collect comprehensive data on parks within these corporations and focus on development.
The chief minister directed officials to organise a daylong training programme for newly elected mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons across the state. The programme will focus on urban development strategies and governance responsibilities. He stated that he would personally attend the session and interact with the newly elected representatives.