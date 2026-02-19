Ex-sarpanch in Telangana tries to end life over unpaid bills

SIDDIPET: The former sarpanch of Arepally village tried to end his life on Wednesday, alleging that the bills he submitted during his tenure were not cleared by the government, leaving him in financial distress.

Karunakar, who threatened to jump from the top of the village water tank, also accused the village secretary of demanding Rs 1.5 lakh for clearing the bills. The former sarpanch said that he was not in a position to pay the bribe demanded by the secretary, stating that he is already neck-deep in debt and is unable to pay even the interest on loans he obtained to complete the works in the village.

Local residents and police, however, convinced him to climb down from the water tank. Thoguta police registered a case and are investigating.