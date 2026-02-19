Priority to education, healthcare sectors in Budget: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the state government was giving “highest” priority to education and healthcare, and will not hesitate to allocate the required funds to achieve the best results in these sectors.
The deputy chief minister held pre-Budget meetings with the minority welfare, BC welfare, transport, irrigation, civil supplies, roads & buildings and cinematography departments at the Secretariat. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Mohd Azharuddin attended the meetings.
During the Minority Welfare department review meeting, Vikramarka instructed officials to prepare Budget proposals with careful planning, commitment and clear prioritisation, while maintaining focus on revenue and expenditure management.
He directed officials to expedite the clearance of bills related to welfare hostels and gurukuls and to complete hostel building repairs at the earliest. Bills submitted promptly would be cleared without delay, he assured.
Vikramarka said that the government would give priority to Backward Classes (BCs) in the Budget by improving infrastructure in BC Gurukuls and releasing scholarships through a green-channel system, along with diet and cosmetic charges. Unlike the previous government, which delayed rent payments for Gurukul institutions, the present administration is clearing dues on a regular basis, he said.
Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in Assembly segments
The deputy chief minister said: “To support rural students preparing for competitive examinations such as Civil Services and other competitive exams, the government plans to establish Ambedkar Knowledge Centres at constituency headquarters. Lessons will be delivered online by top teachers identified from across the country.”
Minister Adluri Laxman suggested constructing large buildings on valuable SC Welfare department lands at Lower Tank Bund and Kacheguda in Hyderabad to support competitive exam preparation facilities for students.