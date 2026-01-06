Be prepared for civic polls: Ramchander to BJP cadres

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday called upon party cadres to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and remain fully prepared for the upcoming municipal and GHMC elections.

Addressing an office-bearers’ meeting and a Booth Nirman Abhiyan state-level workshop held at the BJP state headquarters, Ramchander Rao emphasised that grassroots organisation would be key to the party’s electoral success. BJP state in-charge Abhay Patil, state organisational general secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari, senior leaders, office-bearers and elected representatives attended the meeting.

The BJP chief urged workers to effectively communicate the development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said this outreach would form the foundation for the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections.

Giving a clear strategic direction, Ramchander Rao said every booth-level worker must have a thorough understanding of voters in their respective areas. He stressed the need to identify booths where the party secured fewer votes or finished second in the last elections, and work systematically to convert weaknesses into strength.

He also advised cadres to adopt the Panna Pramukh system, which was successfully implemented in Uttar Pradesh and later in Gujarat. Under this model, one dedicated worker is assigned responsibility for every 50 voters, with complete accountability for safeguarding the booth.