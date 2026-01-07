BJP seeks probe into land conversions in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday demanded a comprehensive inquiry into industrial land conversions carried out during the previous BRS regime and cancellation of GOs issued for such conversions if irregularities were found.

Participating in the Assembly discussion on HILT policy and Telangana Rising, he said the policy should be kept in abeyance until consultations were held with industrialists and stakeholders. He also sought revision of SRO rates based on market values and allocation of land for industries relocating under the policy.

While stating that there was nothing wrong in shifting industries outside the Outer Ring Road, Maheshwar questioned whether environmental impact assessments had been conducted, where the industries would be relocated and how workers’ livelihoods would be protected. He demanded that the Cabinet subcommittee report on which the policy was based be made public.

He alleged that the exclusion of highly polluted areas such as the Bolaram Industrial Development Area from the shifting list exposed the government’s real estate-driven intentions. He further claimed that collecting conversion fees based on SRO rates was unfair and that charging 20% of market value could fetch around `1.5 lakh crore to the exchequer.

Accusing the government of prioritising a ‘Fourth City’ while neglecting existing Hyderabad, he said focus should first be on improving infrastructure in the present city before planning Future City.