GHMC draws flak for spending Rs 2 crore on temporary office amid financial woes

HYDERABAD: Even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pleads financial distress, it has found Rs 2 crore to set up a temporary office for the proposed Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, prompting disbelief and criticism in equal measure.

The GHMC will renovate the National Academy of Construction (NAC) building at Madhapur to house an additional commissioner and heads of departments on a temporary basis for the Kukatpally zone. Tenders have already been floated.

Notably, the office is temporary, the spending permanent.

The move comes as the state government prepares to reorganise the GHMC, which has expanded to 300 wards, into two additional municipal corporations. Even before a formal notification, administrative groundwork is underway. Two IAS officers have been appointed as additional commissioners, each overseeing three zones, collectively covering all 12 GHMC zones.

The arrangement is meant to ease their transition as Commissioners once the trifurcation is officially announced, sources told TNIE.

In the meantime, the additional commissioners have begun operating within their jurisdictions, holding review meetings with senior officials. Vinay Krishna Reddy, in charge of the Malkajgiri, Uppal and LB Nagar zones, has set up office in the HMDA building at Tarnaka, expected to become the future Malkajgiri municipal corporation headquarters.

It is the western zones that have stirred controversy. G Srijana, additional commissioner for the Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Quthbullapur zones, has reportedly been conducting reviews from the Manikonda municipal office and the Serilingampally zonal office. Officials, however, found the Manikonda building, a relatively new structure, “inadequate” to host senior officers and staff from multiple departments.