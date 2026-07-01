A year on, Delayed relief adds to agony of Sigachi survivors

SANGAREDDY: A year after the Sigachi Industries explosion at Pashamylaram killed 54 workers and left more than 20 with life-altering injuries, many bereaved families and survivors say they are still waiting for the compensation promised by the state government.

While they continue to seek relief, the company has paid only part of the compensation, according to the victims’ families. The issue has also triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS.

Following the June 30, 2025 tragedy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of each deceased worker and Rs 10 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries, besides assuring free medical treatment for the injured.

However, the victims’ families said Sigachi Industries has so far paid between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who died. Some families alleged that the company informed them the amount included Provident Fund (PF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits, which they argued should not be counted as part of the compensation announced after the tragedy.

A senior Telangana Pollution Control Board official said the company had informed the court that it had paid up to Rs 37 lakh to each deceased worker’s family and that the remaining amount was to be paid by the government.

For many survivors, the struggle has extended beyond the day of the explosion.

Rajesh Kumar Choudhary, who suffered severe injuries to both legs, said he has been confined to a wheelchair since the accident. “I cannot walk anymore. Despite my condition, the government has not released the full compensation promised to us,” he said.