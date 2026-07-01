Advanced research facilities inaugurated at CSIR-IICT

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated four advanced research facilities and laid the foundation stone for a Rs 44.46-crore student hostel complex at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) here.

The newly inaugurated facilities include the Decentralised Effluent Treatment Plant for Textile Wastewater, which is expected to benefit nearly 6,700 residents of Siripuram handloom cluster by improving sanitation and wastewater management. Designed as a low-cost, nature-based solution, the technology can be replicated in textile clusters and handloom communities across the country.

The other facilities included the Advanced R&D Facility for Fluorochemicals, Continuous Processing Technologies Platform for Industrial Chemicals and the Sustainable Engineering Complex (SustEC). He also laid the foundation stone for a modern hostel complex with accommodation for 200 students to strengthen residential infrastructure for young researchers.

Addressing the gathering, Jitendra Singh said stronger partnerships between agricultural research institutions and industry would drive India’s next phase of economic growth. He said scientific research had expanded beyond crop improvement to developing technologies that convert agricultural waste into value-added products, creating new opportunities for farmers and MSMEs.