Amazon, Telangana team up to introduce AI education in state-run schools

HYDERABAD: Amazon has partnered with the School Education department to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) literacy into the curriculum of government schools, with the programme expected to benefit around one million students every year.
According to a statement, the initiative, to be implemented through the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) programme, will introduce AI education for students of Classes 6 to 9, making Telangana among the first states in the country to integrate AI learning into the school curriculum on such a large scale.
The curriculum has been developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), with content and implementation support from the nonprofit Pi Jam Foundation. Students will access the programme through the foundation’s CodeMitra EdTech platform.
Under the programme, students will receive 25 hours of structured AI learning every year, covering computational thinking, decision-making systems and real-world applications of AI. The curriculum aims to help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills while understanding how AI technologies work.
To support implementation, the state government has trained over 28,000 teachers to deliver the curriculum and has strengthened classroom infrastructure for interactive learning across government schools.
As part of the initiative, Amazon will also provide more than 2,000 refurbished laptops to 93 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and 152 Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) schools across Telangana to improve digital access.
The company will further organise employee-led volunteering sessions offering mentorship, career guidance and exposure to emerging technology careers for students.
According to Amazon, the Future Engineer programme, launched in India in 2021, has reached more than 5.5 million students across 40,000 government schools in 14 states.
Principal Secretary (School Education) Yogita Rana said the collaboration would help government school students not only use technology but also understand and apply AI to solve real-world problems.
Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar said the collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to democratise AI literacy among underserved students. He said Amazon aims to reach four million government school students across India by 2030 through curriculum integration, teacher training, hands-on learning and career awareness programmes.