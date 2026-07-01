Amazon, Telangana team up to introduce AI education in state-run schools

HYDERABAD: Amazon has partnered with the School Education department to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) literacy into the curriculum of government schools, with the programme expected to benefit around one million students every year.

According to a statement, the initiative, to be implemented through the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) programme, will introduce AI education for students of Classes 6 to 9, making Telangana among the first states in the country to integrate AI learning into the school curriculum on such a large scale.

The curriculum has been developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), with content and implementation support from the nonprofit Pi Jam Foundation. Students will access the programme through the foundation’s CodeMitra EdTech platform.

Under the programme, students will receive 25 hours of structured AI learning every year, covering computational thinking, decision-making systems and real-world applications of AI. The curriculum aims to help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills while understanding how AI technologies work.

To support implementation, the state government has trained over 28,000 teachers to deliver the curriculum and has strengthened classroom infrastructure for interactive learning across government schools.