Bandi’s son moves HC for bail in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has approached the Telangana High Court seeking regular bail in a POCSO case.

The criminal petition is scheduled to come up for hearing before Justice K Sujana on Wednesday. Since the matter is being taken up for the first time, it is expected that the court may seek instructions from the prosecution and adjourn the hearing.

According to the bail plea, the petitioner has been in judicial custody for the past 49 days. In his bail application, Bhageerath claimed innocence and alleged that the case was registered against him due to political vendetta.

The petitioner stated that although his initial period of judicial remand ended on May 30, 2026, he still remains in custody. He further submitted that his release on bail would not prejudice the case.

He assured the court that he would neither interfere with the investigation nor tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if released on bail. On these grounds, the petitioner has sought enlargement on regular bail pending trial.