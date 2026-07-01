Chiranjeevi’s wife named to Telangana’s Yadagirigutta temple trust board

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted the Yadagirigutta Devasthanam Trust Board (YTDB), appointing M Satyanarayana Reddy, chairman of MSN Pharma, as its chairman. Konidela Surekha, wife of actor K Chiranjeevi, has also been nominated as a member of the board.

Other nominated members are Congress MLA Vinod Venkataswamy, Chilappagari Vijayarajam, wife of industrialist CL Rajam, Vijayender Tulla, son of former minister Devender Goud, Pochaboina Eshwaramma Yadav, Gundu Mallaiah, Swathi Kantaman, M Raghavender Rao, Dr Lakshminarayana Naik and the Founder Trustee.

The board also includes ex-officio members: the chief secretary, principal secretary (Revenue-Endowments), commissioner of Endowments, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district collector, vice-chairman of the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA), executive officer of Yadagirigutta Devasthanam, and the sthanacharya, or the senior-most pradhana archaka (head priest).

The newly constituted board will oversee the administration, development and management of the Yadagirigutta Devasthanam in accordance with the amended Endowments Act.