KCR neglected agriculture for drinking culture: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Accusing former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of destroying agriculture and encouraging a “drinking culture” in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday termed the BRS supremo “Rythu Rabandhu”.

“KCR destroyed agriculture, horticulture and sericulture and introduced drinking culture. While the previous governments established Rythu Bazaars, KCR established Belt Bazaars. KCR turned children into drunkards,” Revanth said.

He was addressing the gathering after releasing Rs 2,482.02 crore as the first instalment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

Revanth challenged BRS leaders to a debate on agriculture. He said: “Are you ready to debate? Let us hold a special Assembly session to discuss what we and you did for farmers.” He added: “BRS leaders are asking me to step down. Is it your father’s jagir (fiefdom) that I step down when you tell me to? Do you think we are slaves? If KCR comes to power again he will do nothing, except tap phones and listen to conversations between husbands and wives. His daughter herself said that KCR tapped her phone. He should jump into a well and die.”

Revanth said that his government had spent Rs 1.75 lakh crore on farmers in the last 30 months. While the previous BRS government spent an average of Rs 2,500 crore per month on farmers, his government was spending an average of Rs 6,000 crore per month, he said.

“We have spent Rs 20,677 crore for crop loan waiver, Rs 27,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa, Rs 30,000 crore for free power, Rs 4,000 crore on fine rice bonus, Rs 3,500 crore for Rythu Bima and Rs 2,000 crore for farm mechanisation.”