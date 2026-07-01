Minor among four held with 525 kg ganja worth Rs 2.62 crore in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A minor boy was among four drug peddlers nabbed during a joint operation by EAGLE Force’s Khammam Regional Narcotics Control Cell (RNCC) and Bhadradri Kothagudem district police near the west gate of the ITC Paper Boards Company at Sarapaka, close to Bhadrachalam, on Tuesday. They also seized 525 kg of ganja worth about `2.62 crore, the container lorry used to transport the contraband, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle used as an escort vehicle, five mobile phones and `10,570 in cash.

Police arrested Sahadev Hantal (20) of Malkangiri district, Odisha, Dogri Trinath (38) of Somireddypalem in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh, Kuldeep Sharma (27) of Bijapur, Uttar Pradesh, and the juvenile.

According to SP B Rohith Raju, the prime accused, Sahadev, procured the ganja from the Allurikota forest area in Odisha. Labourers were allegedly hired to transport the contraband from the forest to Mothugudem-Tulasipaka in Andhra Pradesh, where it was loaded into a container lorry owned by Mohammed Saif and Firoz Bhai.

The SP said the smugglers had fabricated a concealed chamber inside the container to hide the ganja bags and evade police detection.