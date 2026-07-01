Revanth turned Telangana into ATM for Congress; BJP to unseat it in 2028: Nitin Nabin

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government had turned Telangana into an “ATM for Delhi”, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will come to power in the state and hold it accountable for every rupee spent.

Exuding confidence that the BJP would emerge as the principal political force in Telangana and come to power in the 2028 elections, he called upon party workers to intensify their struggle on people’s issues and work towards the twin goals of “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Telangana.”

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting at Aushapur in Ghatkesar, Nabin claimed his three-day visit to Telangana had strengthened his belief that the future belongs to the BJP in the state. He described BJP workers as the “commanders” of the party who would fulfil the aspirations of the people and build the state envisioned at the time of its formation.

Senior party leaders, including N Ramchander Rao, G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, DK Aruna, Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal, K Laxman, MPs, MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.