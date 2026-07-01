Revanth turned Telangana into ATM for Congress; BJP to unseat it in 2028: Nitin Nabin

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government had turned Telangana into an “ATM for Delhi”, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will come to power in the state and hold it accountable for every rupee spent.
Exuding confidence that the BJP would emerge as the principal political force in Telangana and come to power in the 2028 elections, he called upon party workers to intensify their struggle on people’s issues and work towards the twin goals of “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Telangana.”
Addressing the BJP state executive meeting at Aushapur in Ghatkesar, Nabin claimed his three-day visit to Telangana had strengthened his belief that the future belongs to the BJP in the state. He described BJP workers as the “commanders” of the party who would fulfil the aspirations of the people and build the state envisioned at the time of its formation.
Senior party leaders, including N Ramchander Rao, G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, DK Aruna, Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal, K Laxman, MPs, MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.
BJP can repeat W Bengal success in TG: Nabin
Claiming that the BJP-led Union government had provided a corruption-free administration and transformed India from what he described as an era of uncertainty and corruption before 2014 into a confident nation, Nabin called on party workers to contribute to the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He stated that the BJP had fulfilled several long-standing ideological commitments, including the abrogation of Article 370, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Referring to the BJP’s electoral growth in Telangana, where the party secured around 35% of the vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nabin claimed the party’s rise in West Bengal showed that committed cadre-based politics could overcome strong political rivals. He urged Telangana workers to launch sustained agitations on public issues, claiming political change would come only through grassroots struggles. Drawing a parallel with Chhattisgarh, he claimed the Congress government there was defeated because of the BJP cadre’s sustained efforts.