Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju takes charge as Telangana’s new Chief Secretary

HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju assumed charge as the chief secretary of Telangana at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Before taking charge, he called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

A 1992-batch IAS officer, Jaju succeeded K Ramakrishna Rao, who retired from service on Tuesday.

Sanjay was on central deputation since 2014.

Recently, the Union government repatriated him to the parent cadre on the request of the state government. Following his repatriation, the state government issued orders on June 26 appointing Jaju as chief secretary.

Special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of departments, secretariat officials and staff extended wishes to the new chief secretary. They also bid farewell to Ramakrishna Rao.