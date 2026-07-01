SIR drive gathers pace as 60% of voter enumeration forms distributed across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s electoral roll revision is gathering pace, with more than 2.02 crore enumeration forms — nearly 60% of the total — distributed to voters in just six days. As Booth Level Officers (BLOs) fan out across the state, election authorities are aiming for 100% coverage within the stipulated timeline.

Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls, 2,02,32,055 enumeration forms, accounting for 59.81% of the electorate, had been distributed to voters at their residences by Tuesday afternoon. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vasam Venkateswara Reddy inspected the distribution process at Polling Stations 10 and 26 in the Karwan Assembly constituency and Polling Stations 166 and 169 in the Charminar Assembly constituency. He directed BLOs to visit every household, hand over the forms and assist voters in filling them. Interacting with residents, he urged them to submit the completed forms only through BLOs to ensure their names are included in the draft electoral roll.

Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy asked officials to maintain the momentum and complete the distribution within the stipulated timeline. He directed district election officers to personally support and motivate BLOs, while warning that any deviation from prescribed procedures would invite legal action.