SIR drive gathers pace as 60% of voter enumeration forms distributed across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s electoral roll revision is gathering pace, with more than 2.02 crore enumeration forms — nearly 60% of the total — distributed to voters in just six days. As Booth Level Officers (BLOs) fan out across the state, election authorities are aiming for 100% coverage within the stipulated timeline.
Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls, 2,02,32,055 enumeration forms, accounting for 59.81% of the electorate, had been distributed to voters at their residences by Tuesday afternoon. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vasam Venkateswara Reddy inspected the distribution process at Polling Stations 10 and 26 in the Karwan Assembly constituency and Polling Stations 166 and 169 in the Charminar Assembly constituency. He directed BLOs to visit every household, hand over the forms and assist voters in filling them. Interacting with residents, he urged them to submit the completed forms only through BLOs to ensure their names are included in the draft electoral roll.
Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy asked officials to maintain the momentum and complete the distribution within the stipulated timeline. He directed district election officers to personally support and motivate BLOs, while warning that any deviation from prescribed procedures would invite legal action.
To facilitate the exercise, 1,035 help desks have been set up at the offices of DEOs, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers to guide voters and clarify doubts. BLOs have been provided with kits containing Form 6, Form 7, Form 8, declaration forms and raincoats. Following requests from political parties, enumeration forms have been printed in English for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area and in Telugu for the rest of the state.
Each voter will receive two enumeration forms. One must be filled out and submitted to the BLO, while the second copy will serve as an acknowledgement. Voters may also complete the process online.
Enumeration forms submitted on or before July 24 will be considered for inclusion in the draft electoral roll, which will be published on July 31. Claims and objections can be filed till August 30. EROs will simultaneously process enumeration forms, claims and objections between July 31 and September 28, before the final electoral roll is published on October 1.